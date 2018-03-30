Magic Leap developer units must be kept in locked safes

We still know remarkably little about the Magic Leap One. It resembles a pair of cyberpunk goggles -- available in two sizes, reportedly -- with a single strap that loops round the back of the wearer's skull. The headset is wired to a disc-shaped computer that clips onto the user's belt or trouser pocket, and control is handled by a small wireless remote. It promises a mixed reality experience that eclipses Microsoft HoloLens, though for now our only evidence is a cautiously positive Rolling Stone feature. Investors seem to be on board, at least — earlier this month the company raised an enviable $461 million from Saudi Arabia's sovereign investment arm.