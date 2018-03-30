Open Bionics’ latest 3D-printed arm goes on sale next month

The Hero Arm is the company's latest design. Open Bionics says its three-times more affordable than similar multi-grip bionic arms and each one is custom built for the person using it. It's available for children as young as eight years old and Open Bionics is touting it as the "world's first medically approved 3D-printed bionic arm." We've reached out to see what exactly they mean by "medically approved."

The device weighs less than a kilogram and can lift up to eight. It also has a long-lasting battery, custom covers that can be switched out and offers multiple types of grips that can be reconfigured depending on the user's preferences. The Hero Arm has a freeze mode so users can hold a position without added effort, feedback in the form of lights, sounds and vibrations and a posable wrist that can rotate 180 degrees, making it easier to grab things at odd angles.

You can check out more features in the video below. The Hero Arm will be available in the UK starting April 25th.