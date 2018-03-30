Show More Results

Image credit: Elijah Nouvelage / Reuters
Twitch layoffs affect around two dozen employees

The Amazon-owned company said it still plans to increase headcount this year.
Despite the continued rollout of new features and highlights like a recent record-breaking stream of Fortnite, Polygon reports that Amazon-owned Twitch laid off around 25 employees today. In a statement, the company said it "conducted team adjustments in some departments" but still has plans to increase headcount by 30 percent this year. Some of the people leaving include well-known names in the Twitch community like VP of community Justin Wong and director of content marketing Ben "Fishstix" Goldhaber.

Twitch:

Coming off the record-setting numbers shared in our 2017 Retrospective, Twitch is continuing to grow and advance with success stories from Overwatch League to Fortnite's milestone-setting streams. In order to maintain this momentum, we have an aggressive growth strategy for 2018 with plans to increase our headcount by approximately 30%. While we've conducted team adjustments in some departments, our focus is on prioritizing areas most important for the community.

