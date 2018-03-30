Twitter will host Final Four 'watch parties' with live analysis

Twitter's sports offerings have grown quite a bit over the last couple of years. Between game coverage, 24/7 streams and analysis shows, Twitter keeps expanding its sports content, and this weekend, Variety reports, it's adding March Madness Watch Parties to its slate. In partnership with Turner Sports, CBS Sports and the NCAA, Twitter will host a "live social-viewing experience" during both Men's Final Four games this weekend as well as the National Championship game on Monday. The Watch Parties will consist of analyst commentary, highlights and even some special guests.
On board for these parties are analysts Brendan Haywood, Candace Parker and Andy Katz as well as reporters Allie LaForce and Dana Jacobson. Video will be of them reacting to the games while tweets related to March Madness will appear below. The first Watch Party will begin on Saturday, March 31st at 6PM Eastern, when Michigan and Loyola Chicago go head to head. The Watch Party will continue during the Kansas/Villanova game Saturday night and during the final game on Monday.
You can join the Watch Party here and through the NCAA's @marchmadness Twitter account.