Amazon turns 'A League of Their Own' into a TV series

The creators reportedly sought the approvals of both Davis and director Penny Marshall for the Amazon show, which puts a "contemporary spin" on the social issues of the US in the league's era (it's not clear if the show will cover the period beyond World War II).

This isn't the first time someone has taken a shot at parlaying A League of Their Own's movie theater success into a TV show -- CBS ran a short-lived sitcom in 1993. Amazon's series may fare better without the pressures involved with conventional TV ratings and time slots, though. And whatever the expectations, the online giant's goals are clear. Once again, it's turning a well-known story into a broadly appealing series that (hopefully) becomes an international hit and boosts Prime Video's stature in a world where Netflix dominates.