The next big 'Destiny 2' update involves a revamped mobile app

Further improvements will also make life much easier if you prefer to fight in fireteams. Betas for iOS and the web (Android is in the pipeline) will let you create fireteams in your clan, and make them private if you prefer. You can send PSN and Xbox Live fireteam invitations from inside the app, and even set phone-native calendar reminders to make sure everyone is on time for that giant raid. Other mobile update also show all available vendors, what they're selling and their potential rewards.

No, Bungie hasn't forgotten about Destiny 2 itself. Its next large patch (1.2.0) is still due in May, and there are now hints of its plans to make exotic weapons more useful. The Sturm and Drang weapon combo, for instance, will be much more powerful. Kill enough with Drang and its Sturm counterpart's excess rounds will deliver 80 percent damage -- you'll be very dangerous if you're regularly swapping between the two guns. As with the "Go Fast" upgrade, the May release is aimed at winning back players convinced that D2 lost some of the original game's thrills.