Uber is shutting down its on-demand delivery service in June

Unlike UberRush, UberEats drummed up enough interest to expand to over 200 markets around the globe. In fact, restaurants used to be able to deliver food through Rush until the company scaled it back and decided to make Eats its official food delivery division in 2017. Whether that marked the beginning of the end for Rush and caused it to fade from people's memories, we can only speculate.

"We're winding down UberRush deliveries and ending services by the end of June," was all the spokesperson told TechCrunch. "We're thankful for our partners and hope the next three months will allow them to make arrangements for their delivery needs."