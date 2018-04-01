University of Michigan launches outdoor lab for autonomous drones

Researchers already have a few examples of what they can do. One team has been dropping sensor-laden weights that can gauge what's happening underground after an earthquake. Another project would test roofing robots that could haul and even install shingles without forcing you to climb a ladder.

M-Air is unusual in the autonomous aircraft space, and the U of M is eager to point out that it's now the only engineering school in the US with robotic vehicle testing for air, land, sea and space. It might not be the last, mind you. Small drones are quickly becoming valuable tools for tasks like rescue and observation, and test locations like M-Air can accelerate the development of these drones without creating unnecessary risks.