Alexa's latest trick is voice-activated charitable donations

Amazon's efforts to make charitable giving easier now extend to Alexa. The shopping juggernaut has partnered with some 40 organizations so that next time you're feeling generous, all you have to do is say "Alexa, make a donation to Detroit Achievement Academy" within earshot of the digital assistant. The initiative also supports Doctors Without Borders, Feeding America, ProPublica, St. Jude's and others. As you might expect, funds come from your Amazon payment account.