Alexa's latest trick is voice-activated charitable donations

"Alexa, make a donation to PETA."
Timothy J. Seppala, @timseppala
20m ago in Home
Amazon's efforts to make charitable giving easier now extend to Alexa. The shopping juggernaut has partnered with some 40 organizations so that next time you're feeling generous, all you have to do is say "Alexa, make a donation to Detroit Achievement Academy" within earshot of the digital assistant. The initiative also supports Doctors Without Borders, Feeding America, ProPublica, St. Jude's and others. As you might expect, funds come from your Amazon payment account.

Of course, Amazon has made easy work of donations before with its Smile campaign. We've also seen unofficial Dash buttons for ACLU donations. For the full list of participating charities, check out the source link below.

