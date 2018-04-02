Apple will reportedly replace Intel chips in Macs with its own in 2020

The process to replace Intel processors, called Kalamata internally, is still in the early stages, say Bloomberg's sources. Apple-made chips make sense for the tech company, especially in the wake of the security issues around Intel (and other manufacturer's) chip architecture. It won't be the first time Apple has switched the chips that power its computing devices, of course, with the switch to PowerPC architecture in the early '90s and then Intel in the mid-2000s. We've reached out to Apple for comment and will update this post if we hear back.