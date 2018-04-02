Facebook promises to delete unpublished videos

"We investigated a report that some people were seeing their old draft videos when they accessed their information from our Download Your Information tool," a Facebook spokesman told New York Magazine. "We discovered a bug that prevented draft videos from being deleted. We are deleting them and apologize for the inconvenience." It's not clear how widespread the issue is, nor whether there is a way to make sure that videos have been deleted. We've reached out to Facebook and will update this post when we hear back.