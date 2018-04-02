Facebook's redesigned VR avatars look more like you

The avatars in Facebook's social VR environment, Spaces, could use some work: they have a flat, cartoonish look, and you'll be hard-pressed to find one that really reflects your look. Accordingly, Facebook is giving these avatars a makeover. The new designs are much more three-dimensional (they're somewhat reminiscent of The Sims) with more realistic lighting and materials, and they now offer "hundreds" of additional customizations. You can finally adjust your body type, for starters. You'll also find new head shapes, hair styles and facial features, and you can fine-tune these features in an editor.