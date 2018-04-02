Pizza Hut's 'smart' shoes turn you into a fashionable couch potato

As was the case with the original Pie Tops from last year, Pizza Hut designed these in collaboration with The Shoe Surgeon, a renowned sneaker customizer. The goal isn't to sell these to the masses -- only around 50 pairs total made. Instead, the Pie Tops II exist solely to promote Pizza Hut's sponsorship of the NCAA's March Madness basketball tournament which ends with men's final game between Michigan and Villanova.

Those details are important (I guess), but you came here to find out about ordering an actual pizza with the shoes. The first thing I had to do was create a Pizza Hut account because I live in New York City and, well, why would you eat Pizza Hut if you lived here? After that, I downloaded the Pie Tops app from the iOS app store, which is separate from Pizza Hut's main app. Then I had pair the Pie Tops II to my phone over bluetooth by pressing the button on the right tongue and I was good to go.

Once you've paired the sneakers to your phone, the app asks you to select what type of pizza you want to order every time you hit the button on the Pie Tops II. By default, you can choose two mediums for $6. For the sake of this demo, I picked a hand-tossed pepperoni and a thin crust veggies lover. One thing to keep in mind is that, in order for the shoe-ordering magic to work seamlessly, you have to make sure your credit card info is saved on your Pizza Hut account.

You can also adjust how you want to order your pizza: The options are to hit the button on your right shoe once, twice or press and hold. No need to be extra safe, since you have to confirm the order on the app before the store starts making it. All in all, the Pie Tops II are pretty much the laziest way to order pizza.