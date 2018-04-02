Federal investigators 'unhappy' Tesla revealed crash details

"In each of our investigations involving a Tesla vehicle, Tesla has been extremely cooperative on assisting with the vehicle data," an agency spokesman told the Washington Post. "However, the NTSB is unhappy with the release of investigative information by Tesla. The NTSB is looking into all aspects of this crash including the driver's previous concerns about the Autopilot."

In the latter statement, the board is referring to comments from Huang's family to San Francisco TV station KGO-TV. They said he had brought concerns to a Tesla dealership that his Model X had previously swerved toward the same median where the accident happened.

Autopilot is a semi-autonomous mode that can maintain cruise speeds and follow distances and automatically change lanes under certain conditions. However, Tesla specifies that drivers must keep their hands on the wheel and be ready to take control back. If the system detects a hands-off state for a set time, Autopilot will warn the driver before disengaging. (It's fairly easy to fool it, however.)

By issuing the statement on Friday, Tesla implied that Huang had not followed its guidelines, adding that the accident was exacerbated by a highway crash attenuator that had recently been crushed in a previous accident and not yet reset.

