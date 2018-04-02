What's on TV: 'Legion' and 'Seth Rogen's Hilarity for Charity'

Tonight March Madness comes to an end, and this weekend the F1 series stops off in Bahrain. In between, it's time for season two of FX's mutant series Legion as well as the premiere of The Last O.G. on TBS starring Tracy Morgan and Tiffany Haddish. Netflix has another slew of new movies and TV shows, including a Seth Rogen comedy special that features Tiffany Haddish, Sarah Silverman, Michelle Wolf, John Mulaney, Michael Che, Michael J. Fox, David Chang, Ike Barinholtz, Chelsea Peretti, Kumail Nanjiani, Jon Lovitz, Jeff Goldblum, Sacha Baron Cohen, Nick Kroll, Post Malone, Chris Hardwick, and Craig Robinson.

If you're looking for a different kind of gaming experience this week, keep an eye out for Minit, an adventure game that you play sixty seconds at a time. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).