Acer's Nitro 5 gaming laptop now packs a six-core Intel processor

Beyond that, the design is familiar -- although that's not entirely a bad thing. There's both Intel Optane memory and NVMe-based solid-state storage (up to 512GB) to speed up load times, and GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics give you a modest amount of power for 3D games.

The refreshed Nitro 5 hits North America in May at $749 (€799 in Europe), although it's safe to say you won't be getting a Core i7+ at that price when there are more pedestrian processor options (including regular Core i7 chips) available. Regardless, this might reach your short list if you're looking for a down-to-Earth gaming machine with a little more power than usual.