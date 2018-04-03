Dell's spring lineup is filled with all-in-ones and gaming PCs

The new Inspiron 24 5000 all-in-one features a 23.8-inch 1080p screen, while the Inspiron 27 7000 has 1080p and 4K options for its 27-inch display. The latter model also features HDR support on its higher end screens, but it's not nearly as bright as an HDR TV. Both computers build on Dell's XPS laptop aesthetic, with simple lines, metallic cases and near bezel-less screens.

They're powered by 8th generation Intel Core processors, as you'd expect, and up to 32GB of RAM. You can also upgrade their graphics with NVIDIA GTX 1050 GPUs, which is powerful enough to play most modern games in 1080p. The new AiOs also feature pop-up webcams, which can be hidden for privacy easily. That's a far better solution than putting the cameras below the displays, like with Dell's last models. You can snag the Inspiron 24 5000 AiO today starting at $850, while the 27 7000 AiO will run you at least $1,000 when it launches in late May.

As for the new Dell G family, they're an evolution of the popular Inspiron 7000 Gaming series, which packed in a decent amount of power at a relatively low cost. The G branding just differentiates these new machines from the rest of the company's mainstream lineup. They're not exactly flashy, yet they're sharp enough to distinguish themselves from a standard Inspiron.