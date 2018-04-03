Facebook users can now delete third-party apps in bulk

Last month, Facebook made its data security tools easier to access and launched an Access Your Information tool that lets users see and manage their data. It also began restricting what sorts of data advertisers can use to target users and will start requiring advertisers to declare that they've obtained users' permission before using their email addresses for ad-targeting. Last week, reports surfaced that Facebook has been keeping videos that users recorded but never published on their pages.

A Facebook spokesperson told TechCrunch that the company has "more to do" and it will be sharing its ongoing efforts sometime in the future. The bulk removal tool is available now on both mobile and desktop.