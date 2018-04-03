Show More Results

Image credit: Dado Ruvic / Reuters
Facebook survey asks users if it is ‘good for the world’

An unspecified number of people were polled.
David Lumb, @OutOnALumb
1h ago in Internet
Dado Ruvic / Reuters

Facebook has scrambled to win back trust after the Cambridge Analytica scandal and the leaked 'ugly truth' memo. The company has made it easier for users to delete their data, dump third-party apps in bulk and started rolling out news verification tools. Now Facebook just wants to know what you think of, well, Facebook. In a poll sent to an unspecified number of people, the company asked whether they think the social media platform is "good for the world."

This poll appears under the heading "We'd like to do better," according to The Associated Press. We've reached out to Facebook for comment and will confirm if we hear back.

