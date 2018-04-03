Instagram limits access to user data for unofficial apps

Those limits mean that apps and developers that need to pull data all the time -- such as those in customer service and apps that analyze hashtags or make sure the people you follow are following you back -- won't be able to do their job. Once they hit their limit, then they won't work anymore. As Recode notes, the limits also mean that third-party developers will only have access to a fraction of users' data going forward, and that might be what Instagram intends to happen in the first place.

Instagram's parent company has been reeling from the backlash caused by the revelation that Cambridge Analytica harvested data from over 50 million people's accounts. Since it's always had plans to restrict developers' access by 2020 anyway, it might have decided to move things up a bit in an effort to prevent the same thing from happening or perhaps to show users that it cares about their privacy. That is, if this isn't just a trial period or a mistake. Unfortunately, Instagram hasn't officially announced the changes, has refused to comment about the issue and seems to be playing its cards close to its chest.