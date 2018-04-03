Motiv's activity tracking ring now works with Android and Alexa

There's Alexa support, too. Activate the Motiv skill and you can ask about your heart rate and data syncing without having to lift a finger (ring or otherwise). Updates throughout 2018 should let you ask about sleep duration and other vital stats.

On top of all this, Motiv is making it easier to actually buy its signature device. You can now snap up the $199 ring through Amazon Marketplace, for one. And crucially, it now has a retail presence: visit a b8ta store in the US and you can get fitted for the Ring the same day you take it home. While that's not as accessible as a big-box retailer, it should eliminate the interval between fitting and shipping that might have kept you from purchasing the tracker in the past.