NYC’s mayor has a plan to get e-bikes on city roads

"As cycling continues to grow in popularity for commuting, deliveries and tourism, we are seeing the demand for pedal-assist bicycles that can help cyclists travel longer distances and more easily climb steep hills," said Mayor de Blasio in a statement. "With new and clear guidelines, cyclists, delivery workers and businesses alike will now understand exactly what devices are allowed."

The goal here is to create better options for cycling delivery workers and commuters, especially as the L train tunnel's planned closure in April of next year. The Mayor's office says that the Williamsburg Bridge sees more than 7,000 bicycling trips daily and expects that number to double during the tunnel closure. NYC also cites a European study that found the health and environmental benefits of cycling, especially among older cyclists.