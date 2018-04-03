OnePlus confirms some of the 6's key specs

It's that time again: OnePlus wants to drum up hype for its next phone, and that means dribbling out specs to entice fans. CEO Pete Lau has confirmed some of the rumored specs for the OnePlus 6, and it's clear the company will keep up its tradition of bordering-on-overkill specs. The nearly-all-screen handset will tout the expected Snapdragon 845 processor and up to 8GB of RAM (the latter an option on the OnePlus 5T), but it'll also carry up to 256GB of internal storage instead of the 5T's 128GB. That capacity certainly isn't unheard of among giants like Apple and Samsung, but it's relatively rare among smaller brands.
Previous rumors had the 6 shipping with a 6.3-inch, 2,280 x 1,080 screen, 20- and 16-megapixel rear cameras and a front 20-megapixel cam. Importantly, the base model with 6GB of RAM would ship with 128GB of storage, or twice as much as the outgoing 5T and many other flagships. We'd take these claims with a grain of salt, but they're at least consistent with OnePlus' past practices.
You probably don't have long to wait to learn more. While OnePlus hasn't announced an event yet, it usually runs these teaser campaigns in the few weeks before it unveils a new phone. The big question is the cost. OnePlus prices have steadily climbed upward, and it won't be surprising if the 6 is more expensive than its ancestors.