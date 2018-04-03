Police are responding to an active shooter at YouTube headquarters

Female suspect dead in shooting at YouTube HQ in San Bruno, California which has left at least four other people injured - police chief https://t.co/6HqpB0Zdv3 pic.twitter.com/wuLSeGIRAs — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) April 3, 2018

The San Bruno Police Department held a press conference shortly after 2:30PM PT confirming four victims and one deceased, a female with an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound. The police did not confirm whether she was the shooter. The four wounded have been transported to nearby hospitals with "treatable" wounds according to the police chief. The YouTube HQ building has been evacuated fully as far as they know.

Active shooter at YouTube HQ. Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers. — Vadim Lavrusik (@Lavrusik) April 3, 2018

San Bruno city manager Connie Jackson told BuzzFeed News that the city received multiple emergency 911 calls about shots fired both inside the YouTube headquarters offices and from the surrounding area. The campus typically houses over 1,100 employees. CBS has live footage of the campus, and so does the news organization Circa (below):

BREAKING: Reports of active shooter at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, CA https://t.co/gPeLJT2ELB — Circa (@Circa) April 3, 2018

Both the footage and at least one tweet showed employees evacuating the YouTube offices. A Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital spokesperson confirmed to NBC that it had taken in patients related to the shooting. Stanford Health Care told ABC that it is treating four to five patients.

Google's official communication Twitter account posted that they are coordinating with authorities, but had nothing to announce yet.

Re: YouTube situation, we are coordinating with authorities and will provide official information here from Google and YouTube as it becomes available. — Google Communications (@Google_Comms) April 3, 2018

Later, the company confirmed that it's working with local hospitals, too, and that its security team is helping authorities evacuate buildings.

We continue to actively coordinate with local authorities and hospitals. Our Security team has been working closely with authorities to evacuate the buildings and ensure the safety of employees in the area. — Google Communications (@Google_Comms) April 3, 2018

Employees in the San Bruno offices should continue to stay sheltered.

We have advised those who are currently at the SBO office to continue to shelter in place until further notice. — Google Communications (@Google_Comms) April 3, 2018

