Image credit: Dado Ruvic / Reuters
Police are responding to an active shooter at YouTube headquarters

No other information is available yet.
David Lumb, @OutOnALumb
1h ago in Security
Dado Ruvic / Reuters

Multiple social media reports, including from YouTube employees, have indicated there is an active shooter at the company's northern California headquarters. The San Bruno Police have confirmed an active shooter at the address for the campus, and the ATF has responded to the site.

The San Bruno Police Department held a press conference shortly after 2:30PM PT confirming four victims and one deceased, a female with an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound. The police did not confirm whether she was the shooter. The four wounded have been transported to nearby hospitals with "treatable" wounds according to the police chief. The YouTube HQ building has been evacuated fully as far as they know.

San Bruno city manager Connie Jackson told BuzzFeed News that the city received multiple emergency 911 calls about shots fired both inside the YouTube headquarters offices and from the surrounding area. The campus typically houses over 1,100 employees. CBS has live footage of the campus, and so does the news organization Circa (below):

Both the footage and at least one tweet showed employees evacuating the YouTube offices. A Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital spokesperson confirmed to NBC that it had taken in patients related to the shooting. Stanford Health Care told ABC that it is treating four to five patients.

Google's official communication Twitter account posted that they are coordinating with authorities, but had nothing to announce yet.

Later, the company confirmed that it's working with local hospitals, too, and that its security team is helping authorities evacuate buildings.

Employees in the San Bruno offices should continue to stay sheltered.

Developing...

