Samsung's latest gaming laptop has a 6-core i7 processor too

The custom designed Dynamic Spread Vapor Chamber is an intelligently made airflow, which covers both GPU and CPU from edge to edge for optimal heat management, so you can game at full performance with peace of mind. The Vapor Chamber is aided by Z AeroFlow Cooling Design, to efficiently push the cold air to the hottest parts of the device above and below simultaneously, whilst expelling the warm air out from the vents. Two built-in Z Blade Blowers add sophistication to the Odyssey Z's thermal architecture, ensuring a sweat free gaming session.

So, it sounds a lot like a vapor chamber cooling system, as seen in gaming PC rigs and Microsoft's Xbox One X, which makes us wonder why Samsung didn't just say it had a vapor chamber cooling system.

The laptop features an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 Max-Q GPU; up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM; an eighth-gen, 6-core Core i7 processor and special concave keyboard caps to keep your fingers in place. What's a Max-Q GPU? Well, it's a low-power version of NVIDIA's regular mobile GPUs.

Rather than sit in the middle under the keyboard like on a traditional laptop, the Odyssey Z's is smaller and sits off the lower righthand side. Much like where a mouse would be with a desktop computer. Above the trackpad resides a quartet of shortcut keys for capturing and recording your exploits.

Compared to the Razer Blade, it's a little bigger at every turn, measuring 14.78 x 10.03 x .71 inches and 5.3 pounds against the Blade's 13.6-inch, 4.47 pound chassis. Razer's gaming laptop is also available with a standard 1060, and a comparable configuration is around $1,800.

Pricing isn't available for the Odyssey Z just yet, but the laptop will go on sale in China and Korea this month, with an ambiguous Q3 2018 release window for domestic customers.