Snapchat adds group video chats and friend tagging

Snapchat's evolution from an ephemeral messaging app to a place where you can hang out with all of your friends takes another step today. The app is gaining group video chat, enabling you to hang out with up to 16 of your friends at the same time, or 32 if you switch to voice-only mode. Of course, there are plenty of platforms that will group chat, so Snapchat's USP here is that you can use face lenses at the same time. Consequently, if you're shooting the breeze with your chums, you can do it while vomiting rainbows or with a puppy's ears and nose.