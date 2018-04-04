Adobe's AI will automatically color-match shots in Premiere

The new Face Detection tool does roughly the same process, but looks at skin tones in the target images when it goes to match. To further help with color correction, Adobe is also bringing a split view so you can see color graded shots side-by-side or by using a wipe slider. Finally, there's a new "Video Limiter" that will help editors confirm their shows conform to broadcast standards.

Adobe didn't forget about audio, which is another major editing pain point. Premier Pro CC has a new feature called "Audio Ducking" that uses the Sensei AI to automatically lower music levels during dialogue and voiceovers. As with Color Match, all the adjustments are keyframed so you can fine tune them afterwards.

On top of the AI stuff, Adobe has made it easier for Creative Cloud users to grab Motion Graphics templates for creating fancy text treatments. There's also a new version of the Adobe Immersive Environment that makes it easier to edit in VR. Finally, After Effects has an enhanced "Puppet Engine" to help VFX folks make more organic-looking effects, and Character Animator CC has improved particle physics to create things like snow or exploding walls. You should be able to download the new apps now, or soon and try out the new features tout de suite.