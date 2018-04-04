Amazon wants developers to build more Echo Button games

Vice president of Amazon Alexa Steve Rabuchin said earlier this year that consumers could expect more compatible games. Indeed, a preview version of the API has yielded an Alexa version of board game classic Trivial Pursuit, and an Alexa-style take on light up memory game Simon is reportedly on its way. Another creation includes light up play back of Dr Martin Luther King's famous "I have a dream" speech. This isn't a game, admittedly, but it does nod at other ways Echo Buttons can be used, which Amazon now seems very keen to explore.