Canon's sensor can shoot slow-mo footage in the dark

The sensor is available in monochrome or color for commercial customers that want to try it out. Canon said that it used very large "19µm x 19µm (square) with proprietary device design technologies," adding that "the sensor's pixels and readout circuitry employ new technologies that reduce noise, which tends to increase as pixel size increases."

The senor is designed for special use cases, like security or surveillance, but it could be a useful artistic tool, as well. Mainly, it's a way for Canon to show that it does have engineering chops, and unlike other camera makers, won't necessarily rely on Sony for its sensors.