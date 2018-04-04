Dell's new XPS 15 has faster chips in the same bezel-less body

Dell has just revealed its new spring lineup, and among the all-in-ones and gaming PCs taking centre stage is the revamped Dell XPS 15 -- and it's the most powerful version yet. While it looks largely the same as its 2017 predecessor, with an identical chassis, what lies beneath packs a serious punch.
The entry-level model is getting the new six-core H-series CPU, with integrated graphics and the Core i5-8300H CPU as standard, but the top of the line boasts a Core i9 processor, GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics and 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD, making the ultrabook a viable option for gamers and creatives.
Like previous XPS 15s, low-end models come with a 56WHr battery, but higher-spec versions come with a 97WHr battery as standard, which according to Dell will give you an impressive 21.5 hours of juice. The upgrade also includes increased memory to 32GB of RAM and a "more power-efficient" 4K Infinity Edge panel. Prices start at $1,000 (costs are yet to be confirmed outside of the US), with pre-ordering open from Dell's website on April 16.