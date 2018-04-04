Google Voice opens up testing for data-only VoIP calls

Google Voice has long been helpful for receiving phone calls regardless of the device you're using. That's assuming you want a conventional call, though -- it can be a pain if you're traveling and face roaming charges, or in those moments when you want to start a call away from your phone. Relief is at hand, however, as Google has started enlisting users to beta test for a data-only calling option. Sign up and you can soon use cellular data or WiFi for calls from Voice on Android or the web (iOS is coming), whether or not you're using a phone.