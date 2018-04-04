Mark Zuckerberg: We didn’t do enough to keep users safe

In light of the news that Facebook has rewritten its data policy, and that Cambridge Analytica may have had up to 87 million users' data, founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg hosted a call with the media to discuss the company's efforts to better protect people's information. Zuckerberg began by sending his condolences to everyone at YouTube after Tuesday's shooting at its headquarters in San Bruno, California, where multiple people were injured by a lone attacker. He then went on talk about the state of Facebook and said that the social network didn't do enough to prevent abuse of its platform, from the spread of fake news to not properly protecting user data.

Zuckerberg added that the main goal going forward is to get all of Facebook's systems under control, keep users safe and ensure that the site isn't being used to undermine democracies all over the world. He pointed to the company's announcements from earlier today, in which it said that will be more strict about how it lets developers use its APIs. That, in theory, should limit the amount of personal data apps that use your Facebook login can view and access from you or your friends.

