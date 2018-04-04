Show More Results

Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Take-Two Interactive
Watch the first-ever NBA 2K League draft right here at 1PM ET!

The first round will also be broadcast on NBA TV.
Timothy J. Seppala, @timseppala
1h ago in Internet
Take-Two Interactive

Interested in watching the first-ever NBA 2K League draft? Then tune into NBA TV or Twitch today at 1PM from the Hulu Theater at New York's Madison Square Garden. Each team in the league will pick six players. Pre-show coverage including a press conference with commissioner Adam Silver, Brendan Donohue from 2K League and Take-Two Interactive (2K's publisher) CEO Strauss Zelnick will live on NBA TV as well, with the NBA's website and 2K League's Twitter account doling out additional updates. However, only the first round will be broadcast on NBA TV -- you'll have to peep Twitch for the rest.

Watch live video from NBA2KLeague on www.twitch.tv

