Netflix orders an adult animated show about terrible cops

If you ever wanted to watch an edgy comedy about a wildly incompetent police force and their talking dog attempting to take down a drug ring in small town America, then we have good news for you. Coming later this year: Paradise PD, from the creators of Brickleberry pic.twitter.com/7y7IPFsDJA — Netflix US (@netflix) April 4, 2018

Here's the pitch, according to Entertainment Weekly: "They're bad cops. Not bad like no-nonsense. Not bad like cool. Bad like sh—y. Paradise PD: They're the worst responders."

The cast includes standouts from other cartoons like Tom Kenny (Spongebob Squarepants, Adventure Time's Ice King), Sarah Chalke (Elliot on Scrubs, Beth on Rick and Morty) and Dave Herman (various on Futurama and Bob's Burgers), among others. Netflix hasn't announced when Paradise P.D. will be added to its catalogue.