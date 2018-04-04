Show More Results

Image credit: Paradise PD
Netflix orders an adult animated show about terrible cops

Get ready for America's worst responders.
David Lumb, @OutOnALumb
37m ago in Services
Paradise PD

In retrospect, Bojack Horseman was a watershed show for Netflix. Its success has led the streaming provider to expand its animated comedy lineup with adult-oriented titles like Big Mouth and Brickleberry, but more are on the way. The team behind the latter are making a new cartoon series for Netlix, Paradise P.D., about a less-than-competent police force.

Here's the pitch, according to Entertainment Weekly: "They're bad cops. Not bad like no-nonsense. Not bad like cool. Bad like sh—y. Paradise PD: They're the worst responders."

The cast includes standouts from other cartoons like Tom Kenny (Spongebob Squarepants, Adventure Time's Ice King), Sarah Chalke (Elliot on Scrubs, Beth on Rick and Morty) and Dave Herman (various on Futurama and Bob's Burgers), among others. Netflix hasn't announced when Paradise P.D. will be added to its catalogue.

