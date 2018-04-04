‘Spider-Man’ arrives on PS4 September 7th

Spider-Man swings to PlayStation 4 on September 7th this year. Of course, developer Insomniac Games' web-head adventure comes in three flavors: standard ($60), digital deluxe ($80) and collector's edition ($150). The digital deluxe and collector's edition are identical in terms of bonus features, aside from the collector's edition coming with an art book, a steelbook case, the game on a Blu-ray and a pretty cool statue. According to the PlayStation Blog, pre-ordering the digital deluxe version will net you a custom pin Both have special cosmetic items like alternate Spider-Man suits and add-on missions. The trio of post-launch narratives will feature new villains, characters and suits as well. For a sneak peek of the game in action, check out the brand new video embedded below.