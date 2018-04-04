Twitter will stream another season of Major League Baseball

MLB's and Twitter's friendship started in 2016 when the platform first hosted MLB games as part of its live sports streaming efforts. Like that round, you won't even need to log into the website to watch this batch -- simply go to live.twitter.com/MLB or to @MLB's official account. Twitter won't have exclusive rights to the games, but each one will air at the same time a participating teams' local TV channel broadcasts the event. It's a great way to watch if you don't have access to some of the games, but take note that you can only access them if you're in the US. You can, however, monitor highlights via the @MLB Twitter account (or @LasMayores for Spanish highlights) throughout the season wherever you are.