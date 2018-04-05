Amazon offers remote access to FreeTime parental controls

Previously, parents had to set bedtimes, daily goals, time limits and filters through their child's device. Now they can do so remotely through the Parent Dashboard from any web browser on their computer or mobile device. Be aware that when you choose to opt in to the remote parental controls through the dashboard, all previous FreeTime settings will be erased. So just take note of your current settings if you want to keep them as they are after opting in.

The remote feature is available now.