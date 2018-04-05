Facebook fined $33 million for failing to help Brazilian authorities 

The case reaches back to 2016, when authorities looking into corruption in the Brazilian state of Amazonas requested WhatsApp messages exchanged by individuals suspected of scheming to defraud the state's health system. The fine was originally one million reais, according to Reuters, but grew with interest every day Facebook didn't comply with the order starting in June 2016 until the investigation was made public in September.

"Facebook cooperates with law enforcement. In this particular case we have disclosed the data required by applicable law," a Facebook statement provided to Reuters said. "We understand this fine lacks grounds, and are exploring all legal options at our disposal."