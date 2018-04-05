A tweet sent Fleetwood Mac back to the Billboard charts

Fleetwood Mac's songs are not boring, and it's very easy to dance to them. That's what Twitter user @bottledfleet showed us all when responding to criticism from an unnamed source that "Fleetwood Mac's music is so boring, you can't even dance to it." @bottledfleet posted a video of a dancer named Elexis Wilson, with backup from The Golden Girls from Alcorn State University, dancing to the song "Dreams" by Fleetwood Mac. The tweet and video went viral, with over 142,000 RTs and as a result, the song is back on Billboard's Hot Rock Songs.
"Fleetwood Mac's music is so boring, you can't even dance to it"— i m m i g r ❀ n t (@bottledfleet) March 22, 2018
Me, an intellectual: pic.twitter.com/2QmrFycHy2
"Dreams" originally was No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in June 1977. It returned to the Billboard Hot Rock list on April 7th at No. 14. Older songs often make their way back onto the Billboard charts through placement on soundtracks and movies. Billboard notes that the 2000 song "For the Damaged Coda" by Blonde Redhead made the Billboard list last week, thanks to a Rick and Morty meme. It's a fun little story, but it's also an impressive testament to how social media can influence our purchasing habits.