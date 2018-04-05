'Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery' hits your phone April 25th

Warner Bros. announced its Harry Potter mobile game last December, promising that we'd all be able to experience life as a Hogwarts student, going to classes and interacting with the well-known professors in the magical school. Now Jam City, the mobile publisher tasked with making the game itself, has revealed that Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery will be available April 25th. It will also include some very famous voices reprising their roles as teachers of magic.
The actors from the Harry Potter films include Dame Maggie Smith (Professor McGonagall), Michael Gambon (Professor Dumbledore), Warwick Davis (Professor Flitwick), Sally Mortemore (Madam Irma Pince), Gemma Jones (Madam Pomfrey) and Zoe Wanamaker (Madam Hooch). No mention of the three younger principal actors, unfortunately.
In Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery, you'll be able to create your own Hogwart's student in the game, attend classes, learn magic and form friendships (or create rivalries) with other students. There's even an "encounter system" where your decisions and actions impact your quests, allowing you to create your own witch or wizard legacy within the story arc.