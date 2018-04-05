Twitter tries to explain how it fights breaking news hoaxes

During these types of situations, some of the ways we evaluate content include:

Is the content posted to harass or abuse another person, violating our rules on abusive behavior?

Is this meant to incite fear against a protected category as outlined in our hateful conduct policy?

Could misrepresenting someone in this way cause real-world harm to the person who is targeted per our rules on violent threats?

Is this account attempting to manipulate or disrupt the conversation and violating our rules against spam?

Can we detect if this account owner has been previously suspended? As outlined in our range of enforcement options, when someone is suspended from Twitter, the former account owner is not allowed to create new accounts.