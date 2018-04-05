Western Digital unveils its new 4K-ready NVME gaming SSD

The Black 3D NVMe comes in 250GB, 500GB and 1TB sizes, but it's at the top of the line that you'll see the fastest speeds. The upper two models offer up to 3,400 MB/s reading while the one terabyte achieves 2,800 MB/s write speed and 500,000 random-read IOPs for multi-threaded applications.

The 250GB, 500GB and 1TB models will retail for $120, $230 and $450, respectively. They will be available by late April in select Western Digital physical and online retailers and other distributors.