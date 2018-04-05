Windows 10 testers get access to experimental Sets features

Microsoft has also made it easier to switch between all those tabs you combined by using the Alt + Tab shortcut. You can tweak the shortcut's behavior under the new Sets section in Multitasking, as you can see in the image below:

In addition, you'll find the new "close other tabs," "move to new window" and "close tabs to the right" options when you right click on a tab in a Set. If you want to bring up tabs you mistakenly closed, you can now choose which Previous Tabs to restore instead of simply reviving them all. Microsoft has also added a quick way to group two File Explorer windows together, introduced a feature in Settings that shows you how much battery your Bluetooth device has left, made sure the Calculator can compute for the accurate square roots of perfect squares and fixed a bunch of bugs and issues. It'll take some time for all those to be available on the stable version of Windows 10, though, so you might have to wait a while if you're not an Insider.