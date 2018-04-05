Wirecutter's best deals: Save $40 on a Google Home smart speaker

Street price: $130; Deal price: $90

If you're looking for a smart speaker and like Google's search ecosystem, this is a good opportunity to save some cash. At $90, it's a nice drop on the Google Home speaker, bringing it within $10 of the deals we saw during Black Friday and other holiday sales. Usually $130, this is the best opportunity to save on this speaker we've seen in a few months.

The Google Home is our pick in our guide to Google Home voice-controlled speakers. Grant Clauser and Brent Butterworth wrote, "Google's wireless speaker, digital assistant, and smart-home controller looks better than its biggest competition, reliably responds to most voice queries, offers solid multiroom audio, and sounds pretty good."

Street price: $28; Deal price: $22

Forever seeking another USB port to charge your gear? The Anker PowerPort 6 is a nice option, offering an impressive 6 USB ports. Usually just under $30, right now this multiport USB charger is down to $22. Only the black color is available for the deal price at this time.

The Anker PowerPort 6 USB Wall Charger is our more powerful pick in our guide to the best multiport USB wall charger. Nick Guy wrote, "The PowerPort 6 aced our initial six-iPad test, so we replaced the iPad mini 2 with an iPad Air 2 to test the charger with six full-size iPads. The PowerPort 6 successfully provided 2.4 amps of current to each of our two control iPads, even with the four other full-size iPads connected. It's worth noting that 60 W isn't enough power to provide a full 2.4 A to each of six ports simultaneously. However, based on our testing, the PowerPort 6 is a great pick for all but the most demanding tablet users—and even then, we haven't found anything more capable."

Street price: $470; Deal price: $400

The 27 inch LG 27UD68P-B 4K monitor is down to a new low price of $400 via Amazon from the typical street price we've seen of around $470. This is a rare deal on this 4K monitor and the first we've posted. This discount has been present a few days now and could signal a downward trend in street price, but we haven't seen this monitor cheaper to this point.

The LG 27UD68P-B is our top pick in our guide to the best 4K monitor. John Higgins and David Murphy wrote, "The LG 27UD68P-B is the best 4K monitor for most people because of its great color and grayscale measurements, thin bezels, three-way adjustable stand, and easy-to-use menus. It also has FreeSync adaptive sync, which makes it even better for gaming if you have an AMD video card. The LG doesn't have a USB 3.0 hub and its grayscale tracking and color accuracy aren't as good as our runner-up pick's, but its bezels are much thinner, it's a newer model, and its HDMI 2.0 ports can handle a 60 Hz 4K signal.. At a price comparable with monitors with lower resolutions, this is a great display for anyone ready to make the jump to 4K."

Street price: $150; Deal price: $130

At $130, this is a nice $20 drop on this recommended handheld game console. This price drop is specifically for the black/turquoise model listing, but the white/orange is also available via Walmart for the same $130 price. If you're a fan of Nintendo's back catalogue, the New 2DS XL is a bargain at this price.

The New Nintendo 2DS XL is our largest game library pick in our guide to the best game consoles. Thorin Klosowski wrote, "The biggest draw of the New 2DS XL is the game library. If you're a longtime fan of Nintendo consoles, if you want a wide selection of Japanese-style role-playing games to choose from, or if you want to relive some childhood favorites, the New Nintendo 2DS XL is for you. It has a huge list of excellent games you can find cheap, usually between $10 and $20, such as The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds, Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon, and Super Mario 3D Land. The New 2DS XL can also play any of the more than 1,800 titles from the company's first dual-screen portable console, the Nintendo DS. In addition, you get access to the Nintendo 3DS Virtual Console, which includes downloadable classic games from the NES, Game Boy, Sega Game Gear, and Game Boy Color. The "New" systems can also play a handful of SNES games."

