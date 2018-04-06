Best Buy may also have had customer data exposed

Yesterday, both Sears and Delta revealed that thousands of their customers may have had personal and financial information exposed. This was because the companies had entrusted data to the tech firm [24]7.ai, which itself suffered a several-week breach last fall and informed its clients last month. Lo and behold, another well-known corporation has had its customers' data potentially compromised: Best Buy. Luckily, they anticipate that only a "small fraction" of overall online Best Buy shoppers may have had their information compromised.