Facebook suspends another data firm: AggregateIQ

Late Friday the Cambridge Analytica data scandal spread wider, as Facebook announced it has also suspended Canadian data firm Aggregate IQ. In a statement to The Guardian, Facebook said "In light of recent reports that AggregateIQ may be affiliated with (CA parent company) SCL and may, as a result, have improperly received FB user data, we have added them to the list of entities we have suspended from our platform while we investigate." Former CA employee Christopher Wylie claimed that he helped set up the company and that it received a payment from the Vote Leave campaign in a way that exceeded spending limits.

On Aggregate IQ's website, the following statement is posted: