MSNBC's interview with Apple CEO Tim Cook airs tonight at 8PM ET

Last week, details from Tim Cook's interview with MSNBC and Recode's Kara Swisher emerged ahead of its airing, and boy, did he have some choice words for Facebook. When asked about the social network's mess with Cambridge Analytica, the Apple CEO said: "We've never believed that these detailed profiles of people, that have incredibly deep personal information that is patched together from several sources, should exist." The cable news network will broadcast the full talk tonight at 8PM ET.
Cook will talk about more than Cambridge Analytica, of course -- the conversation will also cover the Apple CEO's ambitions to help the next generation of students and workers to learn crucial code skills and get jobs. Folks with a cable subscription can watch online by logging with their details on NBC's website.
Technology is rapidly changing our world — and our classrooms. @Apple CEO @Tim_Cook says he believes teachers and technology are key to unlocking America's potential. Watch "Revolution: Apple Changing the World" TONIGHT at 8 pm ET on MSNBC. pic.twitter.com/cGU2g2P3tw— MSNBC (@MSNBC) April 6, 2018