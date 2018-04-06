Bloomberg: Samsung's chip biz is still its top earner in Q1 2018

The company also estimates its sales to reach approximately 60 trillion Korean won (US$1.42 billion), which is lower than the previous quarter's 66 trillion won, but higher than Q1 2017's 50.55 trillion. In all, Samsung seems to have done well in the first three months of the year. According to Bloomberg, the continuous demand for Samsung's memory chips used in phones and servers outweigh concerns that its display division is performing poorly because the iPhone X isn't selling as well as expected. (If you'll recall, Samsung manufactures the displays used for Apple's all-screen device.)

However, not everybody's impressed with its chip division's stellar growth: the tech giant's shares fell after analysts predicted a similar or lower profit for the second quarter of 2018. They believe Samsung's growth will be hampered by memory chips' price increases, which won't be as steep as last year's, and Galaxy S9's rising marketing costs. Samsung hasn't revealed how well the Galaxy S9 itself is doing yet, but we'll learn more about it along with other details on the company's performance for Q1 2018 by the end of April.