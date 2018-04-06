Spotify might be working on an in-car music player

The player has also been brought up in Spotify support forums, with administrators saying it was a test or that they didn't have any news on such a product. According to screenshots of the offers, it appears that the device would also support voice control. Relatedly, Spotify began testing in-app voice search last month. We've reached out to Spotify and we'll update this post if we get any additional information.

The fact that multiple people have received offers for this device suggests it's an actual product, though there's no telling when it might come out. There is a Spotify event scheduled for April 24th and the company says it will be making "a news announcement," but it hasn't given any hints as to what that might be.

Spotify officially went public this week with an unconventional IPO that was largely deemed a success.