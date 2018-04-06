Walmart is adding 500 more 'Pickup Towers' to stores this year

Walmart is expanding the amount of its in-store "Pickup Towers" for online orders. The retailer is adding some 500 more of the across the country by year's end. Walmart says once the rollout is complete, nearly 40 percent of the country will have access to the automated kiosks. The physical size is expanding as well, and you'll be able to pick up the new TV your ordered with a few UHD Blu-rays from connected lockers. Maybe don't expect to snag a 65" OLED though.